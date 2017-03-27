New poster and behind-the-scenes featurette for Ghost in the Shell

“We saved you, and now you save others”.

Ghost in the Shell has been steadily working to build buzz ahead of its release next weekend, with a host of advance promos and clips – including its trailer, Super Bowl spot, a water fight, and one nearly five-minute sequence – that showcase star Scarlett Johansson in stylish, bodysuit-encased sci-fi action. The Major is a cyborg and her physical form is an entirely assumed one. See the trailer below.

With just a week to its premiere date, a new Ghost in the Shell featurette has been released that gives us a closer look inside Major’s apartment. Realizing that her life was a sham, Major goes rogue, fighting to unearth the greater conspiracy that lies beneath the artificial intelligence technology.

The final trailer for Scarlett Johansson’s “Ghost in the Shell” reveals some previously unseen footage, most notably of Juliette Binoche’s shady character Dr. Ouélet.

“We cannot control her”, a voiceover says near the end of the trailer as Johansson starts to question whom she can trust.

The film is based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, Ghost In The Shell follows Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. It is the first in a series of Hollywood anime adaptations, but not the last to be hit by controversies surrounding “whitewashing.” Not the most original premise for a science-fiction movie, but we’ll see if Ghost in the Shell finds a way to make this plot beat its own when the film opens on March 31.