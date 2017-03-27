New research shows evidence of ageing process reversed

After receiving NMN with their drinking water for a week, however, old mice showed marked differences both in NAD levels and PARP1 activity.

One of the key findings of the Science paper is identifying the mechanism by which NAD+ improves the ability to fix DNA.

Therefore, as NAD+ concentrations decline with age, it’s possible there is insufficient NAD+ to bind to the DBC1 protein, leaving it free to block DNA fix.

De Keizer’s team was reportedly studying how these senescent cells manage to survive when they made a startling discovery: while these damaged cells should be cleared out of the body by a protein called p53, a second protein, FOX04, was preventing that process from happening.

Cellular vitality depends upon DNA fix. “After 100 years that’s exciting”, says Sinclair.

The investigators discovered that if there is plenty of presence of the NAD molecule, there are fewer chances of the body not being able of repairing damaged DNA. Fortunately, cells also have the capability to fix up their DNA, but that ability declines as we age for reasons that aren’t yet fully understood.

So far, the treatment has only been tested in mice, and the scientists caution that the results in humans may be different.

These kinds of results have impressed NASA.

It could also help astronauts travel to Mars by reducing the impact of cosmic radiation.

“We came in with a solution for a biological problem and it won the competition out of 300 entries“, Dr. Wu says. These cells have also been associated with cancer and release chemicals that cause inflammation.

To determine how the proteins interacted beyond the lab dish and in living organisms, the researchers treated young and old mice with the NAD precursor NMN, which makes up half of an NAD molecule.

These cells pile up naturally with age and play a crucial role in wound healing and stopping tumours.

However, the peptide boosted the density of their fur, reversed the kidney damage, and increased the amount of time they could scurry in a running wheel, the scientists report online today in Cell. By interfering with this cross-talk, the senescent cells essentially perform suicide.

That sea change would encourage more research such as his study, Sinclair said, and it could expand into an all-encompassing approach to age-related illnesses including Alzheimer’s disease and coronary artery disease.

After four years of trial and error, researchers from the Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands have managed to find a particular peptide molecule that seems to selectively kill these senescent cells, while leaving healthy tissue alone. “Only in senescent cells does this peptide cause cell death”, Kaizer said.

These stubborn, damaged cells can accumulate in the body over time, and they can accelerate the aging process and cause the onset of disease. To keep them out of action, the cells are shut down.

Experiments have yet to be conducted in humans, so it isn’t clear whether the results will apply to them.

The mouse in the back received a drug to eliminate senescent cells and looks healthier than its scraggly companion.