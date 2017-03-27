New vaccine against rotavirus could curb child deaths

Known as BRV-PV, the vaccine is cheaper than existing ones, does not need to be stored in a refrigerator, and specifically targets the rotavirus strains found in sub-Saharan Africa.

No serious adverse events were found to be linked to the vaccine.

The co-author of the study and assistant professor of nutrition at the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health Sheila Isanaka said in a statement, “After the successful clinical trial of this BRV-PV vaccine, we hope that it can be made available as soon as possible to children in Niger and across Africa”. The new vaccine, called BRV-PV, is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

A recently developed vaccine shows great promise in the prevention of rotavirus, a deadly infectious disease which causes severe gastroenteritis in children and is responsible for hundreds of daily fatalities worldwide.

All the diarrheal diseases can be prevented by the switching to sanitation, hygiene and by using clean water but the rotavirus cannot be prevented by these all.

Rotavirus infections kill an estimated 1,300 children each day, with most of the victims in sub-Saharan Africa.

MSF officials disclosed in a press release the vaccine was particularly adapted to benefit low-income countries, aiming to provide rotavirus protection for children who are in urgent need of immunization.

The trials in Niger – the first of their kind to be approved in an African country – were conducted by MSF’s research and epidemiology branch Epicentre, in collaboration with Niger’s ministry of health, the Cincinnati children’s hospital and the makers of the vaccine, the Serum Institute of India. Other vaccines to do this do exist, but BRV-PV has a secret weapon that will improve its availability and potentially allow it to save 450,000 children under 5 every year: It doesn’t need to be refrigerated.

According to World Health Organization, around 215,000 children under the age of 5 die every year because of rotavirus and nearly half of them come from just four countries, including India, Pakistan, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Children in the world’s poorest countries account for 82% of rotavirus deaths, but vaccines make a significant difference.

The low-priced and heat-stable aspects of the vaccine should allow African countries to administer it on a larger scale than is now possible, she said. The most innovative aspect of the new vaccine is that it is heat stable, so it does not require refrigeration.

Most difficulties with vaccine delivery tend to arise during the “last mile” of the vaccine supply chain, said Kahn. The new BRV-PV vaccine is ideal for the countries with the poor resource.

The study, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, examined the efficacy of BRV-PV in Niger.