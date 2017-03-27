New WhatsApp update may inform your contacts about your every move

And with the recent upgraded version that the developer team has launched, WhatsApp Web 0.2.3951, many more fantastic features that will improve user experience tremendously are now available worldwide. The update also brings a few other features including playing videos without downloading completely, a new moon icon for capturing better photos and videos better under low-light conditions and 3D Touch support for directly cropping an image. With the successful roll out of this for Android, WhatsApp text status feature is back on iOS. After the widespread criticism regarding the removal of the text status feature, the company started testing the same on the beta version of its Android app. Unlike the Stories-like status feature, this text status won’t disappear after 24 hours. Further, it also comes in default options such as At home, At School, Sleeping, Busy etc. You’ll find About section at the bottom of the screen, most likely showing your last updated status before it was removed, just like in Android.

However, we still don’t get the old contacts tab instead to view someone’s status you have to either open the concerned contact’s profile, send a message or see it through group info if he/she is in the same group. With this feature, users need not sea5rch for GIFs from the app’s emoji menu as it can be done via the Gboard itself.

WhatsApp has been pushing out updates like it’s no one’s business of late.