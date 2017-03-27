New Zealand outlast Fiji to edge towards play-off

With West Ham stopper Winston Reid now sidelined with a hamstring injury, Leeds’ number nine Wood stepped in to wear the armband for Anthony Hudson’s side.

New Zealand need just a point from their final group game against Fiji to book their place in the Oceania World Cup qualifying playoff.

Three points could see the Whites climb to third in the Championship table and to within five points of Brighton, if the Seagulls and Huddersfield slip up.

Chris Wood and Marco Rojas scored the goals in quick succession after half-time.

Rojas doubled the lead within seven minutes with the livewire forward dispossessing goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara to convert.

The Roy Krishna-captained side lost to New Zealand 0-2 in the first match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

“The objective was to come here and win and to keep a clean sheet and we are pleased that we have managed to do that”, said New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson.

In the end New Zealand were too good for Fiji and now head to Wellington for the second match on Tuesday.