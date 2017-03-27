Newcastle United considering multi-million pound transfer for Premier League star

Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Newcastle United.

It has been reported that The Magpies will aim to bring in two top class strikers and United are understood to be weighing up moves for Burnley’s Andre Gray and Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge while long term target Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth remains on Benitez’s radar.

Newcastle United still have a bit of work to do in order to be able to earn promotion into the Premier League but it has to be said that the Magpies are odds on favourites to do so at the moment and as a result, the Magpies already seem to be planning for life in the English top flight.

Sigurdsson set for Newcastle move?

While Swansea remain locked in a relegation battle, Sigurdsson has been one of the star players of the campaign after contributing eight goals and 11 assists in the Premier League this season.

However, he has frequently been linked with a transfer to a bigger club, with Everton known to hold a long-term interest in the Iceland global, but it appears that they will not be the only club keen on signing him at the end of the season.

Just last week, The Mirror claimed that Swansea wanted a whopping £35million for Sigurdsson, which seems a more reasonable price than just £15million, with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley required to splash the cash if he wants to land the Icelandic global.

Newcastle fans… Would you like to see Sigurdsson at St James’ Park next season?