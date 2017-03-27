Next Weeks Broker Price Targets For Argos Therapeutics Inc (ARGS)

02/22/2017 – Argos Therapeutics Inc was downgraded to ” by analysts at JMP Securities. By reviewing stock prices from the stock market history of the company and examining its analysts ratings can give an investment picture with updated information of stock which helps investors to make investing decision. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Argos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argos Therapeutics by 109.9% in the third quarter.

02/22/2017 – Argos Therapeutics Inc was downgraded to ” by analysts at Needham & Company.

04/19/2016 – Argos Therapeutics Inc had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital.

06/17/2016 – Argos Therapeutics Inc had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Jaffray. Analyst’s mean target price for ARGS is $6.35 while analysts mean recommendation is 3.00. State Street Corp now owns 177,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter.

Argos Therapeutics, Inc (Argos) is an immuno-oncology company. The stock price recently experienced a 5-day loss of -13.04% with 0.27 average true range (ATR).

05/01/2015 – Argos Therapeutics Inc had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks.

The share price of Argos Therapeutics Inc (ARGS) was down -16.67% during the last trading session, with a day high of 1.20. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 241,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 126,475 shares during the last quarter.

Best time to invest in stock market is when things are on odd side, and it’s not easy how to pick stocks. The current share price indicate that stock is -0.95% away from its one year high and is moving 101.62% ahead of its 52-week low.

Receive Argos Therapeutics Inc News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Argos Therapeutics Inc with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.