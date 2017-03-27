Nicole Kidman, Steve Carell, and Amy Schumer Join ‘She Came to Me’

Gigi Pritzker’s OddLot Entertainment will produce Miller’s original screenplay with the filmmaker’s own Round Films. However, there are no further details about the Miller’s script.

Steve Carell, Amy Schumer and Nicole Kidman are attached toShe Came to Me, the next film to be directed by Rebecca Miller.

The duo are set to star in comedic drama She Came to Me alongside Steve Carell. Carell has a number of films coming out, including the animated film Despicable Me 3, the addiction drama Beautiful Boy with The Office co-star Amy Ryan and the tennis film Battle of the Sexes with Emma Stone. Round Films produced “Maggie’s Plan” and the upcoming “Saturday Church”, written and directed by Cardasis, which will premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Kidman is now starring in HBO’s Big Little Lies with Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon.

Schumer will next be seen in the mother-daughter comedy Snatched, which is set to open May 12.

Schumer just exited the live-action movie Barbie citing scheduling conflicts. OddLot recently produced critically-acclaimed films Manchester by the Sea and Hell or High Water.

