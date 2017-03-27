Nintendo challenged to cow-milking contest, accepts

Nintendo has been challenged to a cow-milking contest by a farm in the United States, which was inspired by one of the most memorable and freaky mini-games in Nintendo Switch launch title 1-2 Switch. “So have we!” Nintendo retorted.

The 1-2-Switch trailer for the Nintendo Switch was, suffice to say, one of the weirdest things they could’ve done to advertise the Joy-Con’s features.

The post reads: “So Nintendo has a new game out called 1-2 Switch and we noticed it includes a cow milking game”. The museum’s workers have apparently carefully studied the motivational techniques of Biff Tannen, because the goading is strong: “We also think that you guys look pretty slow”, they added, going on to ask Nintendo, “Is your team fearless enough?” Most milk cans filled wins. Either way, best wishes to Nintendo and the Billings Farm and Museum in their upcoming milk-off.

In a surprising move (considering the fact their leash is normally so tight) Nintendo’s social media team readily accepted the challenge, and there was even a bit of banter (or “classic bantz” for you Brits) on the Facebook thread.

“Booking flights now”, Nintendo said, and “we’ll be ready”. “We’ve been at this over a 100 years”.

Polygon has reached out to representatives of both Billings Farm & Museum and Nintendo of America to inquire further about plans for this showdown, including date and time and, of course, competitors. More to come as it is known.