Nintendo doubles Switch production targets

The original plan was to produce up to eight million consoles, which has now been raised to about sixteen million Switches.

If Switches still sell out on Amazon in a couple of seconds, it won’t be for lack of units.

This increased production plan came in the light of several issues like poor battery performance and Joy-Con connectivity problems.

Now, the Wall Street Journal reports they hear from assemblers under contract with Nintendo that Nintendo has doubled their manufacturing orders.

Analysts SuperData reported earlier this week that sales of the console may have already topped 1.5 million – a strong start that would justify confidence in the machine’s future. Demand for the console is far outpacing supply, but that’s about to change. The 3DS portable system, meanwhile, has sold over 65 million units since its launch in early 2012.

If those additional units sell-through, the Switch would be on track to outsell the Wii U quickly, outstripping its predecessor’s lifetime sales of 13.56 million units in just over a year.

That suggests the Switch, which went on sale globally March 3, is on a similar track in its first year as Nintendo’s popular Wii system. According to Nintendo chief executive Tatsumi Kimishima, they are targeting to ship 2 million units each month.

As a cautionary tale, Nintendo Wii U sales are certainly enough to make sure Nintendo does not get too far ahead of demand.