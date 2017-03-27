Nintendo’s E3 is Going To Big This Year According to Exec

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé has shared that the company has “big” plans for E3 2017, with the event presenting “a major opportunity” to showcase games in the works for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS. He elaborated that the company was working on the next big ideas, as in new IPs, for their new platform. The company seemed to already reveal most of the big upcoming games for the Switch through this holiday, but perhaps there are some other titles in production that have yet to be revealed.

At the time of the interview, March 14th, the company was still setting US sales records for the new console, allowing Nintendo to have a big opportunity at E3. “We’re going to be showcasing a variety of games“. “We look at each E3 as a unique opportunity to tell our story”.

It was well known last year that Nintendo received some backlash for not revealing the Nintendo Switch at E3 last year.

Needless to say, this E3 is especially important to Nintendo.

It’s been a few years since Nintendo has held a traditional E3 briefing, instead opting for offsite Nintendo Direct presentations, as well as Nintendo Treehouse livestreams. Fils-Aime didn’t go into any specifics on how Nintendo’s approach would differ from past efforts.

What do you expect Nintendo to showcase during the big event? What do you think they will be unveiling this year? Maybe they will finally release a new FZero?

“Obviously the games, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – right now, the fourth highest-rated game in the history of video games”.