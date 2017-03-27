Nintendo Switch, NES Classic Stocks Officially Updated on GAME, GameStop & Amazon

A sure way to have a Nintendo Switch is to buy it Amazon but at a steep premium, but buyers are duly cautioned to take extra care, making sure to buy only from retailers with plenty of feedback to avoid being scammed.

Beyond the system itself, though, Raines noted that the average Switch buyer at GameStop also bought 5.5 related products (including both Switch games and accessories) along with the system. “We’re very cautious simply because of limited allocation”.

In the earnings call of GameStop for the fourth quarter of 2016, the company’s COO Tony Bartel said that the demand for the Nintendo Switch remains “incredibly strong”. However, these are expected to sell out quickly, and interested gamers are urged to visit a Toys “R” Us branch as soon as possible before stocks are sold out once again.

There have been hikes in the sales of Nintendo Wii U consoles at Gamestop stores recently.

Bartel thinks that the Japanese gaming giant will be “chasing supply this entire year” due to increasing demand for the Switch.

Gamestop was the only store in the U.S. that had Nintendo Switch stock this week. “This signifies that a lot of people are finding this a great platform, and they’re picking up nearly any game they can”.

“Apart from main games, we make stuff like Pokkén [Tournament] and [Pokemon Mystery] Dungeon, so I am thinking we should make games that suit the Switch, but at this time I can not confirm any projects”. That being said, similar to the GameStop shipment earlier in the week, it’s not impossible for some Switches to be sold online too. According to Superdata, about 89% of Switch purchasers also bought a copy of this newest installment of The Legend of Zelda. In a TechnoBuffalo article, Eric Bright, GameStop’s Senior Director of Marketing, stated that, while he can not give exact sales numbers, the Switch is on track to outsell the Wii if it keeps up its current pace.

Other big releases coming this year include the likes of Mario Kart 8, Splatoon 2 and Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. GameStop also made mention to games that Nintendo hasn’t even announced yet as well as stronger third-party support.