Nissan India launches 2017 Terrano at Rs 990000

Nissan India has launched the new 2017 Terrano in the country at prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The new vehicle comes with a choice of 22 new features and a new colour option as well- Sandstone Brown. Inside the cabin, there is a new black-brown upholstery theme, new dual-tone fabric upholstery for the seats with a matching colour scheme for the door pads, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, updated steering wheel with cruise control buttons, audio controls behind the steering wheel, one-touch lane change indicator, anti-pinch driver side power window and a driver’s armrest.

“Together, all the new features enhance the amenities for the driver and occupants, rendering a more pleasurable driving experience”, the statement said.

Nissan Terrano was first launched in March 2013 and the company then introduced the AMT gearbox on its SUV in October 2016. “This year apart from the new Terrano we will have the hybrid XTrail by the end of 2017”, Nissan India Operations President Guillaume Sigurd told PTI.

With the new Terrano, Nissan hopes to up the ante in the SUV segment, where it competes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

So, what’s new? As is the case with most of the refreshed automobiles, the Nissan Terrano is likely to boast a set of cosmetic updates, both inside and outside the cabin.

TeamBHP has shared the brochure images of the new Terrano.

But under its skin, Terrano remains what it was: A 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to 5-speed manual gearbox and a 1.5-litre diesel motor connected to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox. “Micra will continue to be exported from India until much longer”, the Nissan India boss said.

He said India will be among the very few global markets where the hybrid XTrail will be launched as the company’s “top management made a decision to bring the eco-friendly model considering the significance of the market here”.