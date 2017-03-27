No Brexit deal is ‘distinct possibility’ says European Union negotiator

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to trigger the Article 50 E.U. exit mechanism on Wednesday, with a letter to European Council president Donald Tusk.

“The idea of being able to walk away empty-handed might be a negotiating tactic, but it would in reality deliver a risky and expensive blow”, Terry Scuoler, chief executive of EEF, Britain’s manufacturing lobby, said.

Open Europe said Mrs May should pull Britain out of the union entirely before striking a new “customs facilitation agreement” as part of a comprehensive free trade deal, similar to those enjoyed by Switzerland and Canada.

Mrs May has decided to make control over immigration her priority for Brexit, and has conceded that Britain must give up its membership of the EU’s single market and customs union in order to achieve that.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) estimates the Government will need to create British versions of up to 34 European Union agencies to cover areas such as agriculture, transport and energy.

The briefing highlights ten ways in which manufacturers would be negatively impacted if the United Kingdom walks away without a deal, including the fact that average tariffs for manufacturing exports to the European Union could be expected to increase by approximately 5.3 per cent.

Open Europe’s policy analyst, Aarti Shankar, said: “We have looked at the evidence and at worldwide examples, and conclude that leaving the EU’s customs union is the right decision for the UK”.

Just over half of Britain’s manufactured exports, as measured by value, go to the EU.

Despite calls for Theresa May to make a clean break from the EU, Britain could still take part in still face being held to account by some of Brussels agencies after leaving the bloc. Companies in the much bigger services sector are also anxious about their future access to the EU’s single market, especially in the banking industry.

The think tank said these can be minimised and potentially offset by new trade deals with non-EU countries.

Mr Barnier went further this time, highlighting the potential of Britain and the European Union concluding the two-year withdrawal process with no agreement.

But Barnier added an UK-EU deal could be an “ambitious free-trade agreement, provided that it ensures fair competition and guarantees high environmental, social and consumer protection standards”.