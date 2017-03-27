No evidence Obama spied on Trump Tower — Senate Intelligence Committee

The Republican and Democratic heads of the powerful Senate Intelligence committee have put out a statement saying they see “no indication” that Trump Tower was hacked, yet one more indication that President Donald Trump’s explosive charge that President Barack Obama had his campaign wiretapped during the 2016 Presidential election season was (ahem) fact challenged.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the president stands by his claims.

Next week Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey and National Security Agency director Mike Rogers will testify before a Congressional committee about what evidence their agencies have about Russia’s meddling in the United States elections. The aide said Spicer is wrong. The president accused former President Barack Obama of tapping the phones at his NY skyscraper and compared the incident to Watergate.

Burr and Warner’s statement aligns with the statements of the House Intelligence Committee’s bipartisan leadership. Trump, speaking with Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired on Wednesday, said “we have a lot” of evidence, which he expects will be released “soon”.

Trump said there would be “some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks”.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said Thursday that “no such wiretap existed“, citing the work done by the congressional intelligence committees.

If no evidence of wiretapping at Trump Tower emerges, his credibility would be newly damaged.

None allege that Obama, as president, ordered surveillance against Trump ― a move that would have violated longstanding protocols insulating the Justice Department from White House meddling. He suggested the USA president’s assertion, made in a series of March 4 tweets, should not be taken at face value.

“As I told you last week about the issue with the president talking about tapping Trump Tower, that evidence still remains the same, that we don’t have any evidence that that took place”, Nunes told reporters. Trump’s willingness to “make such an accusation without basis”, said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the committee, is a national security concern because it could make the public less likely to trust the president during a time of crisis.

In response to Trump’s claims and a request from the House intelligence committee, the Justice Department is doing its own review of whether Trump or any of his associates were the subject of surveillance.

Nunes also says the committee is tussling with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence over whether the committee will be allowed to have the computer technology needed to go through CIA evidence about Russia’s interference in the election.