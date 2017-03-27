No repeal for ‘Obamacare’ – a humiliating defeat for Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday blamed Republican lawmakers from the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus for the failure of a Republican healthcare plan to replace former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, after blaming Democrats for the loss on Friday. When asked by a reporter if he’ll keep pushing the AHCA if the House doesn’t pass it this week, he said “We’ll see what happens”.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus scolded conservative Republicans, explaining that Trump had felt “disappointed” that a “number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t”.

Much of the blame has been directed at the conservative group and its roughly 30 members, after House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday realized he didn’t have enough support for the bill in the GOP-led chamber and canceled the final vote on Friday. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey, chairman of a major committee, Appropriations, said the bill would raise costs unacceptably on his constituents. “I’m not predicting anything but that’s how I’m looking at it”, he said, brushing off the possibility that Trump, who won his district, might campaign against him or seek political retribution.

Over the weekend, the president tweeted a promise of achieving a “great healthcare plan” because Obamacare will “explode”. “At the end of the day, I believe that it’s time for the party to start governing”. “We’re in power and we have the ability to do things and we’re not doing it”.

Ryan said he did not know what the next steps would be on health care, but called Obamacare so flawed that it would be hard to prop up.

Still, a senior administration official said the President is likely to pay the Freedom Caucus less heed going forward given its members’ refusal to accept Trump’s and House leaders’ offers to compromise on health care.

“I’m still hopeful we can change the bill – I’ll continue working around the clock to do so”, Meadows tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

“You don’t cut the balls off a bull and then expect that he can go out and get the job done”, Rohrabacher told Reuters. “So we are visiting them about that and about the role that essential health benefits play in a state directed health care system”.

Obamacare boosted the number of Americans with health insurance through mandates on individuals and employers, and income-based subsidies.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said under the Republican legislation 14 million people would lose medical coverage by next year and more than 24 million would be uninsured in 2026.

The bill also significantly restructures Medicaid and allows states to require able bodied adults to work if they want to be eligible for the program.

The House Freedom Caucus, in particular, is made of many newer and more conservative lawmakers who never had a chance to develop a personal relationship with Pence.