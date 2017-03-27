No Vote Expected Today on Health Care Bill

There are many who marked the withdrawal of the health care bill Friday as a “victory”. “It’s still not a flawless system by any means, but I’m glad we have it”. All of that is on top of the AHCA’s existing changes to health care law, which include eliminating Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates (two requirements that have contributed massively to broader health care access) and effectively defunding Planned Parenthood for one year.

We are therefore following, with more than passing interest, the political developments unfolding in the States, the latest being the defeat of the proposed Bill for the American Health Care Act (AHCA) which was created to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare. The vote was initially expected Thursday night, but the bill has been meeting resistance from within the Republican Party.

Not surprisingly, Democrats wanted no part of this mess, and the bill – which went too far for GOP moderates and not almost far enough for hardliners in the Freedom Caucus – could survive no more than 22 Republican defections.

Mina Viladas, 53, of Fairfield, Connecticut, said she was covered under the Affordable Care Act when she needed emergency surgery. “However, the AHCA was an imperfect approach and I believe that we can do better”, he said.

The bill would have created a disproportionate financial burden among in Hawaii’s people, she said. “This plan is not the best way forward”.

Here’s something else that might have made 13 percent of women breathe a sigh of relief. Judging by my Facebook news feed, the feeling that President Trump and his administration have failed to follow through on a campaign promise is abundant.

“Forcing 24 million people off of their health insurance would have been un-American”.

“There is a lot to like in this legislation”, Trautwein said.

The protest was attended by representatives of West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, West Virginians for Affordable Health Care, Citizens Action Group and Alliance for Healthcare Security. Now, she is able to afford all of her medications and doctor visits. However, parts of the law could have posed more challenges to providers.

¯ Medicaid has improved and now provides coverage to millions more, including hard-working parents. We must focus on actually improving health care in this country, and I encourage my Republican colleagues to finally step up to the plate and work with us. He said the same drugs sold at extremely high prices in America are available in Canada at a fraction of the cost. As for rationed care, insurance companies are much more likely to refuse to pay for certain procedures (especially preventive treatment) than a system that is interested in keeping us healthy rather than making huge profits.

“Older people have already paid into the system”, Carter said. The expansion has been accepted by 31 states, but not by Virginia.

– Laura MacCleery, Vice President of Policy for Consumer Reports: “The American Health Care Act was pulled from the floor because it is a hugely flawed bill that would do nothing to lower health care costs for Americans”. Foster said in press release.