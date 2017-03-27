NOAA: Storm names Matthew, Otto to be removed from Atlantic list

You’ve heard the last of Matthew and Otto – at least as Atlantic storm names.

These two storms ravaged the Caribbean so much a year ago their names have been retired by the World Meteorological Organization’s Region IV Hurricane Committee, of which NOAA’s National Hurricane Center is a member. The WMO keeps a rotating list of names, which are appropriate for each tropical basin.

According to a statement Monday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the World Meteorological Organization will use Martin and Owen for future Atlantic storms.

Matthew grew into a Category 5 storm on September 30 and killed 585 people – including more than 500 deaths in Haiti – as it blew across Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas before reaching SC. This does not include insured losses related to additional flooding, business interruption or contents, CoreLogic said. Matthew was responsible for 585 direct deaths, making it making it the deadliest Atlantic hurricane since Hurricane Stan in 2005.

Otto was a tropical cyclone that began on November 20 and quickly advanced to a category three hurricane.

When a hurricane or even tropical storm is especially deadly or destructive it can be removed from the list. It made landfall in southern Nicaragua on November 24, becoming the first hurricane in recorded history since 1851 to directly affect Costa Rica.

Otto was the last named storm of the 2016 season, but it walloped Central America for several days with heavy rain and flooding after making landfall in southern Nicaragua on November 24.

With Matthew and Otto now retired, there are 82 names that have been retired from the Atlantic list.

Get free real-time news alerts from the Miami Patch.