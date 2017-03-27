Nokia 150 Dual SIM Feature Phone launched in India at Rs. 2059

The Nokia 150 feature phone is now up for sale in India.

Nokia 150 is an entry-level feature phone. It runs Nokia Series 30+ OS. The Nokia 2016 was Microsoft’s last device. Priced at just over Rs 2,000, the handset is not yet available for purchase via Amazon, while Flipkart seems to have listed the device with a slightly higher price tag, although it’s not visible on the site anymore.

The Nokia 150 packs a 1020mAh battery which according to HMD is capable of offering up to 22 hours of battery life with a standby time of up to 25 days. The phone has been being manufactured by Foxconn’s subsidiary FIH. “The Nokia 150 and Nokia 150 dual SIM will be available at an estimated retail price of Dollars 26 before local taxes and subsidies”.

The features of the phone, like the FM radio and MP3 player along with games like “Snake” and Nitro Racing, provides some kind of deeply-rooted nostalgia.

Build out of polycarbonate shell, it sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display with 240 x 320 pixels of resolution. Bluetooth v3.0 with SLAM, VGA Camera with LED Flash, and as the name itself suggests, dual-SIM support.

The Nokia 150 marks the company’s return to the budget ranged market.

