Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro phone

Finnish company HMD Global has unveiled a range of new phones, including a redesign of the classic Nokia 3310, in a bid to win back mobile consumers. “Our new Android Nokia smartphone portfolio, together with the return of the iconic Nokia 3310, is a real statement of our ambition and commitment to honouring the hallmarks of a true Nokia phone experience”.

“I think because Nokia as a brand is known absolutely everywhere and that gives us opportunity to go global immediately and that’s what we are going to do”.

Each also runs the latest version of Android – Nougat 7.0 – while Nokia has confirmed pricing as starting at 139 euro (£117) for the Nokia 3, rising to 229 euro (£194) for the 6 and 299 euro (£253) for the Arte Black version.

“The love for the brand is enormous”.

Nokia was the world’s top mobile maker between 1998 and 2011 but was overtaken by South Korean rival Samsung after failing to respond to the rapid rise of smartphones.

Once the world’s dominant phonemaker, Nokia in 2014 sold its by-then ailing handset operations to Microsoft for $7billion.

HMD said that the new Nokia 3310 will go on sale in Q2 this year for €49, and United Kingdom retailer Mobile Fun has already started taking pre-orders, slapping the handset with a £50 price tag.

The revamped variant of the iconic Nokia 3310 alongside other Nokia-branded Android phone will be “Made in India”, will cost low and go on sale by June this year, according to a report by Economic Times.

The new feature phone rollout is little more than a marketing ploy – but it could drive enough volume to be profitable for HMD, said Ian Fogg, an analyst at IHS Markit.

The new model is 12.8mm thick and weighs 79.6g, as opposed to 22mm and 133g.

The new Nokia 3310, much like its original sibling, features a massive standby time of up to a month, a highlight of the device. In a modern twist, fans can now play Snake in Facebook Messenger.

HMD appears to be in two minds as to how to market the 3310, believing on the one hand it has a blockbuster product revival, while possibly drowning out Nokia’s future-focused smartphone strategy.

But it has a secret weapon to leverage – the Nokia feature phone business.

With the brand name and history of durability, Nokia could win over these users and more, in big numbers. It will pay Nokia royalties for the brand and patents, but Nokia has no direct investment in HMD. Nokia 6The Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display and a uni-body design based on a single block of 6000-series aluminium. There will be new features added for the Indian market, but that will be shared later.

“Resurrecting one of Nokia’s feature phone bestsellers seems like a good beachhead to attack the smartphone market”. Kids of the ’90s will attest to this: The Nokia 3310 is not something you can easily forget.

“There has been a groundswell of interest in the Nokia 3310 following the launch announcement of this reimagined classic”, said Andrew Wilson, UK director of buying at Carphone Warehouse.