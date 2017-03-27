North Carolina and South Carolina Win to Complete NCAA Tournament’s Final Four

The NCAA Tournament Final Four field is set.

South champion North Carolina vs. Midwest champion OR (40 minutes after completion of Gonzaga-South Carolina, CBS) Point spread: North Carolina -4.5 Total: 150.5 Notes: North Carolina is Final Four-bound after topping Kentucky in a classic Elite Eight matchup.

The Final Four will go down on Saturday, April 1st.

The first game Saturday will be South Carolina-Gonzaga, tipping off at 6:09 p.m. EDT. Both North Carolina and SC won their Elite Eight games in the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament to advance to the Final Four. The seventh-seeded Gamecocks were led by Sindarius Thornwell who poured in 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

SC and Florida are at this stage of the tournament in large part because of a game they played against one another on January 18. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 25: Dylan Ennis #31 of the Oregon Ducks reacts in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 25, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. Kentucky and North Carolina meet later Sunday to determine the last spot in Phoenix. The Tar Heels edged Kentucky 75-73 on a jumper from Luke Maye with 0.3 seconds left in the game.

OR and North Carolina will tip-off at 8:49 p.m. North Carolina advances to their second straight Final Four after losing to Villanova in the title game a year ago.

See how the teams matchup in the charts below.