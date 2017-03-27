Norway named Happiest Country of 2017

This year, the World Happiness Report gives special attention to the social foundations of happiness, including happiness in the workplace.

For most Americans, happiness is on the decline, according to the 2017 World Happiness Report, released this week.

Norway tops the list to become the world’s happiest country, followed by Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland.

The World Happiness Report 2017 was released on Monday at an event celebrating International Day of Happiness by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, an international group of social scientists convened by the United Nations.

The five lowest ranked were Central African Republic, Burundi, Tanzania, Syria and Rwanda.

The information thus deduced is used to generate a happiness score from 1 to 10.

A typical national sample size is 3,000 respondents. According to the report, some of the unhappiest nations in the world are Afghanistan, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Haiti. Norway had been the fourth-happiest country a year ago, while Denmark was rated number one.

Countries that achieved positive results have “high levels of mutual trust, shared objective, generosity and good governance”, said Helliwell, a professor at the University of British Columbia.

The “economics of happiness”, as the report calls it, take into account a variety of factors when ranking the overall state of happiness of a country. Not top 10, either.

Meanwhile, happiness in the US has slipped a bit, according to the report. Despite the banking collapse in the two countries, the happiness of these nations was affected much less than expected. It draws data from the responses of some 3,000 individuals in each of more than 150 countries, who were asked to evaluate their current lives on a scale of 0-10, with 0 representing the worst possible life and 10 the best. The report noted: “By choosing to produce its oil slowly, and investing the proceeds for the future rather than spending them in the present, Norway has insulated itself from the boom and bust cycle of many other resource-rich economies”.

Although a sense of community can help people, some amount of money and security are necessary to feel happy.

“People become unhappy in the workplace where there is a culture of easily hiring and easily firing”, he said, adding that the USA might need to have more comprehensive unemployment programs – like Scandinavia’s – if it wants to climb the ranks of the happiness report. “And inequality is rising”, Sachs said, citing research and analysis he conducted on America’s declining happiness for the report.

The report also indicated that Somalia, another crisis-torn nation, is Africa’s 5th happiest country ahead of Nigeria and South Africa which ranked 7th.