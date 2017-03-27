Not all nut allergy tests are reliable

People who are allergic to one tree nut may still be able to eat other types, researchers claim. However, more research is needed to confirm the new findings.

Tree nuts include almonds, cashews, walnuts, hazelnuts, Brazil nuts and macadamia nuts, but not peanuts which grow from the ground.

Researchers looked at more than 100 participants with a known tree nut allergy and found 50% passed an oral food challenge to other tree nuts without a reaction. “They take the results at face value and stop eating all tree nuts when they might not actually be allergic”.

Lead study author Dr. Christopher Couch, a member of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI), and colleagues suggest that oral food challenges should be the first port of call for the diagnosis of tree nut allergies.

“The practice of avoiding all peanut and tree nuts because of a single-nut allergy may not be necessary”.

Two other tests, a blood test and a skin-prick test, are also used to diagnose food allergies.

This past January the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said most children by age 6 months should have a little taste of peanut butter or another food with peanut in it, but never whole peanuts.

About 1 percent of children in the United States are allergic to tree nuts, according to an estimate published in the journal Pediatrics in 2011.

Dr. Couch and team came to their findings by analyzing the health records of 109 individuals with an allergy to an individual tree nut.

More than half of patients who test positive for tree nut allergies based on blood or skin prick assessments experience no reaction to the nuts when consumed, a new study finds.

The study found that 76 percent of people with allergies to a specific nut passed the oral food challenge test for a different type of tree nut. You should see an Allergist or ‘Immunologist who can assess the reactions that you have had, perform diagnostic tests such as skin prick and blood tests, and discuss with you the risks of continuing to avoid all nuts versus reintroducing some nuts.

‘Formal food challenge testing using established protocols in a hospital environment may be offered. In such a challenge, they eat increasingly larger amounts of a food suspected to cause an allergic reaction over several hours and are observed by an allergist to gauge their reaction.

One of the limitations of the study is that the patients were drawn from only one health care system in MI, and so may not be representative of people throughout the United States, the authors noted.