Not over Yet: GOP Optimistic after Health Care Defeat

After the White House-backed American Health Care Act was pulled from an anticipated vote Friday, Trump blamed Democrats for its failure, and specifically called Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California “losers”.

“After the political drama clears, ObamaCare will only get worse, which is why we must take the time to get repeal and replace done right”.

Mr Trump lashed out at Democrats in Congress after the bill was withdrawn, blaming the opposition party for not backing his legislation.

“A lot of people don’t realize how good our bill was because they were viewing Phase 1, but when you add Phase 2 and Phase 3, which I think we would have gotten, it became a great bill”, he said. The initial bill was also Ryan’s blueprint, which he previously described as a “consensus document” that the entire Republican caucus had agreed to.

President Trump’s Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney joins NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” to dicuss what the Trump administration learned from their failure to pass an Obamacare repeal bill.

“And, well, we’re feeling those growing pains today”, Ryan said.

Mr Trump’s bill was withdrawn because of a lack of support from Republicans.

But Speaker Paul Ryan yanked the controversial measure from the House floor after failing to earn support in solidarity from the rebellious Republicans.

The Kiplinger Letter forecast from earlier this month remains unchanged: Don’t be surprised if his top three priorities for 2017 – ditching Obamacare, passing comprehensive tax reform and putting in place a $1-trillion infrastructure bill – get pushed back until 2018, maybe longer.

“I think the president is disappointed in the number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t”, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told Fox News on Sunday.

“You can not have major changes in major programs affecting things like health care without including Democrats from the very beginning”.

On Sunday, Rep. Ted Poe announced he would leave the conservative group because he was not supporting the Republican health care bill. “We came up short”. So it’s sort of the powers that be in Washington that won. What Republicans could not agree on, despite having been opposed to Obamacare for seven years, was how to replace it, he explained.

But Trump issued an ultimatum to his party: Vote Friday, and if it fails, Obamacare will remain in force and he will move on to other items on his policy agenda. “And so tax reform and lowering taxes will create and generate more income, and so we’re looking at those, where the fine balance is”.