Notable Stock Preview: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

U.S. based company, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s latest closing price was 9.94% from the average-price of 200 days while it maintained a distance from the 50 Day Moving Average at -7.13% and -7.43% compared with the 20 Day Moving Average.

Analysts mean Recommendation on a stock is noted at 3.00.

Amid volatile financial markets and the presidential election, various investment brokerages have made amendments to their price targets and ratings on shares of Southwest Bancorp, Inc. Equity research analysts have given opinions on where they foresees the stock level. Analysts pegging the company with a rating of 3 would be indicating a Hold recommendation. The company has a Low Price Target of $9 and the Mean Target of $10.28, according to the Brokers.

Two Month Ago Analyst Ratings: FIFTH THIRD BANCORP (FITB) has received mean Analyst rating of 2.87 from polled analysts at Reuters 2 Month Ago.

1/24/2017-Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reiterated Rating of Hold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB.

On 2/28/2017 Fifth Third Bancorp announced a quarterly dividend of $0.14 1.95% with an ex dividend date of 3/29/2017 which will be payable on 4/17/2017. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter.

On 8/17/2015 Jewell D Hoover, Director, sold 1,420 with an average share price of $21.06 per share and the total transaction amounting to $29,905.20. Kevin T. Kabat is another major player among company insiders, now holding 975,117 shares as of 0.13%, carrying a current market value of $24436432.02. They now have a Dollars 19.4 price target on the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,313,000.

If we look at stock performance in last active day trading, we see that stock has moved edged up 0.99% to end the day at $8.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) moving in diverse range of trends as shares traded at $26.18 with eases down of -0.63%. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.29.

The Company now has Insider ownership of 0.2 Percent and Institutional Ownership of 83.8 Percent.

Fifth Third Bancorp’s ROA is now valued at 1.00% * with a ROI value of 9.50% *.

Several analysts have released their opinion on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), with 1 analysts believing it is a strong buy.

Fifth Third Bancorp holds a total Debt Equity of 0.97 * with the Long Term Debt/Equity of 0.97 *. 0 analysts recommended Overweight these shares while 1 recommended Underweight, according to FactSet data. The company reported its last quarter on Dec 16. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 with a yield of 2.13%. “25” told the company as a “Hold”.