Now, share your real-time location with friends, family via Google Maps

The new feature looks simple enough to use, requiring only that you tap the blue dot that indicates your location and then select “share my location”. Choose the “share location” option that will come out then choose the specific contacts you want to share the information with.

Google Maps introduced a new feature to share real-time location to a contact for 15 minutes to 3 days.

Along with real-time location, users will be able to share their trip progress and their expected time of arrival.

Alternately, you can choose “Until you turn it off”, which has no time period attached. From a safety perspective, maybe someone is walking home alone in the dark and feeling a bit uneasy or scared – they can share their location with friends and family for reassurance that they can be located if something bad was to happen. Once you confirm the options, your selected friends will see you on their map within the app. If “Share trip” is used, “where are you? and when do you think you’ll get here?” texts and phone calls are over. You can easily “unhide” them again if you want to know where they are.

Users will also receive the ability to send other users their real-time location during a trip. Once you’ve arrived, your location sharing automatically ends. Also, the company routinely reaches out to advocacy groups before releasing products such as location sharing.