Following a report earlier Friday that Toshiba’s main lenders are urging the company to seek bankruptcy protection for its USA -based nuclear unit, Westinghouse Electric, by the end of this month, Mitsushige Akino of Ichiyoshi Asset Management remains cautious: “I can understand that they are aiming to confirm the [company’s] final debt at the earliest possible time, but the circumstances could change again”, Akino said.

Earlier this month, it missed submitting audited third-quarter earnings for the second time and said it would consider selling a majority stake in its nuclear unit Westinghouse, which is at the centre of its financial troubles.

Toshiba has previously warned it was on track to report a net loss of 390 billion yen ($3.5 billion) in the fiscal year to March, as it faced a writedown topping 700 billion yen at Westinghouse.

Toshiba bought Westinghouse in 2006 for some 600 billion yen.

Specifically, Toshiba hopes that Westinghouse can secure sufficient funds to continue its construction of nuclear power facilities even after the start of bankruptcy protection procedures, the sources said.

Scana has hired restructuring experts from advisory firm Ducera Partners LLC, while Southern Co is working with investment bank Rothschild & Co, the people said. Scana, based in Cayce, South Carolina, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Westinghouse Electric could file for Chapter 11 on Tuesday, while the troubled unit is eyeing Korea Electric Power to help with a subsequent restructuring, Japan’s Nikkei business daily said, without citing sources.

Toshiba said it was not appropriate to comment prematurely. Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa admitted at a news conference on March 14 this year that having Westinghouse apply for bankruptcy was an “option”. “We are monitoring the situation and prepared for any potential outcome”.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that Toshiba had told its main banks it planned to have Westinghouse file for bankruptcy on Friday, expanding charges related to the USA unit this business year to about 1 trillion yen ($9 billion) from its publicly flagged estimate of 712.5 billion yen. According to Reuters, utility clients of Westinghouse have hired advisers in preparation for what could be a protracted financial untangling.