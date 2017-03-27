Number of young home buyers halves in 25 years

It said the trend will have damaging consequences for social mobility as young people on lower incomes are finding it nearly impossible to get on the housing ladder.

It found one in 10 first-time buyers used inherited wealth and that 12%, whether it was a first property or not, were using a “gift or loan”.

“It is further embedding social immobility into the housing market”, he said.

Meanwhile, the percentage of people aged between 25 and 29 who have already taken their first step on the property ladder has slumped to 31%, compared with 63% in 1990.

“Home ownership helps unlock high levels of social mobility but it is in free-fall among young families”, he said.

Ministers recognised the problem, but, Mr Milburn added: “A major national effort is needed to expand opportunities for home ownership and will require more radical action on housing supply”.

In the United Kingdom, around a third of households with dependent children now hold assets that could be used towards a deposit for the purchase of a home.

The report also finds that first time buyers who receive money or a loan from their parents can buy 2.6 years earlier than those who do not.

If economic activity remains at the levels in the commission’s baseline scenario for the next 25 years, the proportion of assisted first-time buyers will reach 40.6 per cent by 2023 to 2024.

A million should be commissioned by the public sector, by ministers selling off more public land for new homes, and targeted building allowed on the green belt.

With housing tenure remaining one of the main ways in which wealth is held and transferred through generations, the report warns that difficulties in buying homes are becoming a barrier to improving social mobility in the UK.

The report’s lead author, Dr Paul Sanderson, said only “better-off” young people with parents who had accumulated housing wealth were likely to consider home ownership unless there were “radical changes to the housing market”. Many of those who do manage to buy eventually can only do so at an older age.