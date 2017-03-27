Nunes was on WH grounds day before announcing Trump surveillance info

Previously, Nunes, R-Calif., would not say where he met his secret source.

The news blindsided Democrats on the committee, as well as many Republicans.

In a statement, the California congressman’s office added that Nunes was investigating “the possible improper unmasking of names of USA citizens” before Trump made his unfounded Twitter claim in early March that Trump Tower had been wiretapped by President Barack Obama.

The California Republican hasn’t revealed who his source was for the explosive claim, made Wednesday, that private communications of President Donald Trump and his presidential transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets and improperly distributed throughout spy agencies.

Nunes went to the building because he needed a secure area to view the information, he told CNN.

Nunes, who has faced criticism for his handling of the investigation into Russian hacking during the election, declined to further comment because he didn’t want to “compromise sources and methods”.

“What I have read bothers me and I think it should bother the president himself and his team, because I think some of it seems to be inappropriate”, Nunes told reporters. He added that the Trump administration was not aware he was there. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking member on the intelligence committee, repeated previous calls for an independent commission to investigate ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow. Nunes later took the information directly to Trump before briefing other members of the committee, drawing a rebuke from other members.

But when Devin Nunes learned that Russians living in Trump Tower had been directly monitored by intelligence agencies in the United States, he apparently leaped to the conclusion that this meant that Donald Trump himself had also been – however inadvertently – monitored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer last week dismissed the idea that Nunes got the information from the White House.

The chairman privately apologized to the committee for his actions Thursday, but Monday’s revelation that he secretly viewed the information at the White House before briefing Trump was prompting fresh calls for an independent commission to replace the House panel in its Russian Federation probe.