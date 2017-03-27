NYC Mayor: ‘Fearless Girl’ statue can stay through Feb. 2018

The “Fearless Girl’s” smash hit run on Broadway has been extended.

“Fearless Girl” was installed opposite Wall Street’s iconic “Charging Bull” earlier in March by State Street Global Advisors, in honour of International Women’s Day and as a plea for U.S. financial firms to employ more women at senior levels.

According to published reports, the bronze statue of a young girl defying Wall Street’s charging bull will be allowed to stay where it is until at least February of next year. The Daily News says the statue, which stands on Department of Transportation property, will get a longer-term permit through the department’s art program. He calls the decision “a fitting path for a girl who refuses to quit”.

The statue was installed as part of International Women’s Day, and was created to promote more diversity on corporate boards. Elected officials, including Public Advocate Letitia James, had called for the art work to stay past next week.

“This statue has touched hearts across the world with its symbolism of the resiliency of women”, she said.

The statue has been criticized however, by “Charging Bull” artist Arturo Di Modica, who wants the piece gone, and has reportedly threatened to sue for copyright infringement if it’s not moved.