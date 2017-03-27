O’Neill urges caution on Coleman recovery time

Republic of Ireland defender O’Shea opened verbal fire on Bale after he was on the end of a dangerously high tackle from the Wales star, which inflicted injuries that required internal and external stitches for the Sunderland man.

Neil Taylor, the Wales left back, was shown a red card for the unsafe challenge on Coleman, who captained Ireland in the World Cup qualifier.

Coleman’s global team-mate and former Baggies striker Shane Long said afterwards: “I think he has got it done to him before, so I suppose he went in anxious about the challenge”.

O’Neill, who visited Coleman on Friday evening before he had surgery, said: “He had the operation yesterday [Saturday] morning at 8:30am, that was successful”.

Sunderland centre-back O’Shea required stitches in the aftermath, while Coleman had pins inserted into his right leg during an operation on Saturday morning to fix a broken fibula and tibia. He has realised everything that has happened and is obviously very disappointed. It will take time to heal.

“It’s a double break but it has been pinned up and screwed in place”. Now, it’s time for recuperation.

“At the minute, even doctors wouldn’t be sure [of a timescale for his return]”.

‘It will take some time, but Seamus has great determination and sometimes those things work very much in your favour, in terms of recovery’. It’s a devastating blow for the lad. “Sometimes there can be complications, other times it can be clear and it is all plain sailing”.

“He has been phenomenal at his club and for us as captain of our team”.