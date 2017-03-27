OAS: Venezuela, You Need To Hold An Election

“If elections are not organized under the stipulated conditions, it would be the right time to suspend Venezuela from OAS activities in accordance with Article 21 of the Inter-American Democratic Charter”, Almagro said in a letter to the OAS Permanent Council.

The Organization of American States (OAS) has threatened to suspend Venezuela from the organization unless they hold a general election soon.

Almagro asked the OAS’s 34 member states to intervene in Venezuela’s crisis nearly a year ago after Maduro’s government disavowed a landslide loss to the opposition in legislative election and then suspended a constitutionally allowed recall campaign seeking to force him from office before the 2018 election.

“What’s happened doesn’t leave any doubts”, Almagro said on Tuesday.

Elections “are the only real solution that exists”, he added.

“Almagro heads the hemisphere’s fascist right-wing group that harasses, assaults and viciously attacks Venezuela, without any scruples or ethics”, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It’s unclear how Caracas will react, but in the past Maduro has accused the OAS of being a Washington mouthpiece.

A suspension requires the support of two-thirds of the OAS members.

“The OAS is still seen as a tool of US diplomacy by some in the region, and USA policy toward Venezuela does not necessarily play well in Latin America, particularly at a time when USA policy toward Mexico threatens to create region-wide rifts”, Teneo Intelligence said.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will take the corresponding appropriate actions in due course, and denounces before the whole world the aggressive intentions from this wrongdoer against our unwavering decision to carry on living in peace, with independence and sovereignty, as is the right of all peoples throughout the world.

Almagro, a Uruguayan, had said elections were crucial to paving the way for overcoming severe food shortages and soaring inflation in Venezuela, calling on authorities to hold the vote “as quickly as possible”.

The OAS suspended communist-ruled Cuba from 1962 to 2009. Havana has not returned given its view, like Venezuela, that the body is servile to Washington.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro speaks during an ALBA alliance summit to mark fourth anniversary of the death of Venezuela’s late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 5, 2017.