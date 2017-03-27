Off-duty NYPD detective charged with public lewdness on Long Island

It began with a 911 call from a Rockville Centre homeowner Sunday reporting to authorities that a man was performing a lewd act in their backyard.

An off-duty NYPD detective has been arrested on public lewdness charges on Long Island in NY.

The suspect runs off once spotted, police said – although it’s not known whether Francis is linked to the previous incidents.

Francis, who works out of the 71st Precinct in Crown Heights, was arrested just a few blocks away from the scene in connection with the allegation of improperly touching himself, police said.

Francis was accused of standing in the backyard of a Rockville Centre home, looking into a child’s window and masturbating, according to a PIX 11report.

Police arrested Francis around 2:30 a.m. and charged him with public lewdness, endangering the welfare of a child and trespassing.

He was suspended without pay following the arrest, NYPD sources said. Police in Rockville Centre are expected to release more details later Monday.