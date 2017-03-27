OH police: Driver shot, killed after hitting boy, 4

A man was shot and killed just moments after a four-year-old child AS struck by a vehicle in Cincinnati.

Police say that Urton was shot several times in the incident.

Franz said that he didn’t have information on how Urton and the passenger left the vehicle.

Initial reports indicated the boy was struck in the street, but his father, Jamal Killings, tells WCPO-TV (http://bit.ly/2mCUgjL ) the child was on the curb. From there an altercation developed between onlookers and the driver, leading to the Urton being assaulted by three men.

The passenger suffered minor injuries.

According to Cincinnati police, a four-year-old boy wandered into the path of the auto and was hit.

Police say they're looking for three suspects and it's not clear if there were any other circumstances that led to the shooting just outside downtown Cincinnati. College freshman Supreme Davis agreed, but said she hoped that more members of the community would take steps to end the violence.