Russia’s energy minister says there’s “94 percent” compliance on a six-month oil production cut among OPEC members and non-cartel nations, as well as discussions about continuing the cuts to boost crude prices. The initial deal was to last six months, with the option of extending it by six months.

While the announcement is viewed in some quarters as having the potential to cause further market jitters in advance of the OPEC meeting this weekend to discuss compliance and a possible extension of the cutbacks, Piotr Matys, an emerging market currency strategist at Rabobank, said, “The finance ministry, the cabinet, and the central bank are leaning on the cautious side in terms of their expectations regarding growth, driven still to a large degree by oil”. He hopes that a decision will be made by the end of next month.

Oil producers are now arriving in Kuwait ahead of the meeting of the five-nation committee, consisting of Venezuela, Kuwait, Algeria, Russia and Oman, which was established to monitor the implementation of the oil output cut deal.

Oil producers pledged to consider extending their pact limiting supply, as half a dozen nations said more time was needed to drain swollen stockpiles. OPEC ministers are due to meet in Vienna on May 25.

Russian Federation is committed to cuts of 300,000 bpd by the end of April, Novak said, adding that a deal extension could be discussed on Sunday.

“We are monitoring companies on a weekly basis for their production plans, ” Novak said.

An early draft of the statement said that the committee “reports high level of conformity and recommends six-month extension”. It also added a sentence saying the ministerial committee “will deliberate before submitting its recommendation to the participating countries”.

Abhishek Deshpande, an oil analyst at Natixis, told the BBC the price of crude dropped after oil traders became “jittery” about the market.

The fall occurred after the Opec group of oil producing nations said global crude stocks had risen, and United States shale oil producers, who aren’t part of the pact, ramped up output.

“Certain factors, such as low seasonal demand, refinery maintenance, and rising non-Opec supply, have slowed down the positive impact of the production adjustments on inventory drawdowns”, the committee said in its statement.

Opec’s compliance rate was 106 per cent in February, and non-Opec nations including Russian Federation have reached compliance of 64 per cent, Kuwait’s Almarzooq said Sunday.