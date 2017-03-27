Oil producers’ panel wants output cuts to be extended

Oil producers are now arriving in Kuwait ahead of the meeting of the five-nation committee, consisting of Venezuela, Kuwait, Algeria, Russia and Oman, which was established to monitor the implementation of the oil output cut deal.

“About 64 percent”, Almarzooq said answering the question about the level of implementation of the agreement of countries outside OPEC in March. The statement said the figure “demonstrates the willingness of all participating countries to continue their co-operation”.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the 13-nation oil cartel that controls a third of global production, need to take compliance with a cut of 1.2 million barrels a day “very seriously”, said Kuwaiti Oil Minister Issam A. Almarzooq, chairman of the group’s committee overseeing compliance. Eleven other non-OPEC oil-producing countries pledged in December to cut an additional 558,000 barrels a day, reaching an overall reduction of 1.8 million barrels per day.

Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst for Energy Aspects, was more optimistic when she told Bloomberg that OPEC pushed an additional 1.5 million barrelsper day of production late into past year prior to the cutbacks taking place, and this is causing the current market woes: “This is nothing to do with the cuts not working; you’re going to start seeing the effect of the cuts pretty much next week onward in the U.S”.

Marzouk said earlier this month that OPEC compliance to the cuts had exceeded the 100 percent target but non-OPEC conformity remained moderate at between 50 percent to 60 percent.

The agreement has elevated the price of crude to more than $50 a barrel but helped USA shale oil producers boost their output, hampering efforts to reduce global stockpiles.