Old Mutual break-up on track after United States asset arm sale

Old Mutual plc announced that it has agreed to sell a 24.95% shareholding in OM Asset Management plc ( OMAM ) to China’s HNA Capital US in a two-step transaction for gross cash consideration of about $446 million.

The group can continue to sell its remaining stake with no lock-up or time restrictions under the terms of this deal.

HNA Group, whose domestic interests range from hotel chains and supermarkets to Hainan Airlines, has turned to global markets for growth. The conglomerate struck a deal a year ago for Ingram Micro Inc., a USA -based computer-logistics company.

Old Mutual is selling down its holdings in OM Asset Management to HNA in two tranches, according to a statement from the London-based company on Sunday.

HNA Group is leading a deal to acquire Manhattan’s 245 Park Ave. for US$2.21bil, one of the highest prices paid for a NY skyscraper, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said last week.

OM Asset Management oversees $240 billion in assets, and earned $126.4 million previous year. It also ends a yearlong mystery shrouding the business’s future.

The move reduces Old Mutual’s share in the business from 50.8% to 25.9%; the transaction is comprised of a sale of 9.95% OMAM shares at $15.30 per share, and 15% at the price of $15.75 per share.

The company had revealed that it would separate its businesses Old Mutual Wealth, Old Mutual Emerging Markets, Nedbank and OM Asset Management (Omam) into four distinct entities.

The two purchases will still keep HNA just below the ownership threshold that would have required client approval, a person familiar with the deal said.