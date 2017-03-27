Once Upon a Time Recap 3/26/17: Season 6 Episode 14 “Page 23”

And with that, she disappears from their realm and appears in Robin’s realm.

Regina searches the forest and villages to find Snow White, seeking revenge. The Queen spares Tinkerbell to prove to the villagers that she is a caring Queen. Specifically, he wanted her to be able to get away from the chaos, and find some sort of happiness via love.

King George decided that he was interested in actually helping the Evil Queen for a change, which is why he took her to another realm to meet Cupid’s arrow. He says he’ll help her find it. Too bad for that plan, Emma oversees the memory and recognizes David’s father in the snapshot. Except when she shoots it, it flies into her castle and her closet. Meanwhile, Regina works to acclimate Robin to life in Storybrooke, but soon discovers he has a dark side that makes the task much more complicated than she anticipated, on “Once Upon a Time”, SUNDAY, MARCH 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. This is also the place she sent Robin to live. She allowed Robin to head back to his own home, and gave him his peace. Once in the graveyard, he digs up the shears from Aladdin that separate someone from their destiny. They then destroy the mayor’s office, and all of the expensive decor in it, while fighting. The note is actually page 23 from the storybook, the one that has Regina and Robin in their happy ending that Regina actually never got. It’s a reminder that the Evil Queen has found Robin, and with him captured, it means that Regina is going to have to address all this in person. When Regina arrives, the Queen sends Robin away.

The Evil Queen uses the shears and the two are separated. They both whip up some swords and battle it out. Eventually, Regina wins and ties up the Queen. The ending Henry came up with was flawless – she was outside the tavern door, where she could see Robin’s tattoo. She’s angered not by what he’d done but by the fact that he opted not to tell her. It might seem like a foolish plan, but right away, the Queen is changed. It begs the question… exactly how many times can the Queen come back as the primary threat to Storybrooke and try to ruin this world? The Queen says she made good on her promise and sent him home. Snow is so excited for her daughter when she’s interrupted by Zelena and Regina, who quickly lets the team know that the Queen is back in town and ready to cause havoc. She’s naturally looking for Snow White so she can steal her heart, but by the time she almost gets to her, she’s gone.

Snow may not have been sold on the idea that redemption was a possibility for the Queen, but now she believes it. Then Henry writes in the book that the Queen goes somewhere to get a fresh start. The Nautilus suddenly begins to submerge, against Nemo’s wishes. Hook, of course, does neither. At home, he uses the dream catcher to try and erase his memories, but Emma catches him and sees what he did. She even gets a hug from Henry, who’s even willing to call her “Mom” for all her newfound goodness. Hook asks Nemo if he can tag along and says, “I’m not the man she needs me to be, and I need to find that man”.

You know what they say – if you can’t beat her, separate yourself from her, wait until she gets herself turned into a snake, bites your lover-turned-alternate-world-lover, comes back ready for business, and then battle her. He tells Nemo he’d like to go on a soul searching trip on the Nautilus with him.

At Snow’s house, everyone is admiring that incredible ring that Hook gave Emma. When the Evil Queen figures this out, she is not happy and enchants the arrow to lead her to the person she hates most.

Hook goes back to talk to Nemo, who is preparing to leave Storybrooke in his submarine. Gideon shows up and says he needs Hook to finish out his plan outside of Storybrooke. Or will Hook make it back in time to gain Emma’s trust and save her? That night, before boarding, he is surprised to run into Snow, who tells him all about the Evil Queen – who got a happy ending.

In this week’s flashbacks, the Evil Queen is on her usual mission – to kill Snow White. But perhaps finding love in Robin will soften her. Love does heal everything. She’s just as exhausted of being bound to her, too. (D’oh!) “Did you really think you’d lose me after everything we’ve been through?” she marvels. Do you believe the Evil Queen finally got her happy ending on Once Upon a Time? Do you think she can forgive him for keeping secrets?

This week on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, Regina and the Evil Queen had a duel to the “death”, while Hook embarked on a most unexpected voyage.