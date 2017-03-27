One killed, 14 injured in Cincinnati nightclub shooting

At least one other person is listed in critical condition.

The shooting took place at Cameo Night Club, the Cincinnati Police Department said on Twitter.

What the fight was about or who was involved remains unknown.

Neudigate tweeted that there was only one reported shooter but that police were investigating whether others were involved. City manager Harry Black released a statement saying that authorities believe a conflict on Saturday led to the shooting.

This isn’t believed to be a terrorist incident, “however, to the victims, what difference does it make?” They initially said there were two, but revised the number later on. The deceased victim was identified as Obryan Spikes, 27.

A witness said the gunfire – at least 20 shots – boomed over a loud, pulsating beat.

Police said numerous witnesses fled the scene after the shooting, but they are still searching for club-goers that saw what happened.

WLWT5 News reports that the shooting occurred at the Cameo nightclub in Cincinnati’s East End, and that some of the victims have life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Numerous victims taken to area hospitals have life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman for Bethesda North Hospital told ABC News it admitted two patients related to the shooting, but did not provide their conditions.

“What we know at this point [is that] several firearms were able to be brought inside the bar”, Isaac said.

Thompson added people “were yelling for security for a long time before” anyone responded.

Cameo Night Club describes itself on its Facebook page as providing entertainment and excitement to the Tri-State.

“It was a young crowd and we have had incidents in the past, but this is the worst by far”, Captain Kimberly Williams, the district’s police commander, told CNN. “I don’t know if this had to do with an argument or neighborhood issues or what”.

“Once I got outside, people coming out bloody, gunshot wounds on them, some of their friends carrying them to the vehicle, rushing them to the hospital”.

Four off-duty officers were working a private security detail outside the club. The officers attempted to give CPR to the person who died. Mayor John Cranley pleaded for anyone who had information about the rampage to notify police.