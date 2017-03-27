One killed, 14 wounded in OH nightclub shooting: United States media

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said there was no evidence of “a terrorist attack”, as with last year’s Pulse nightclub slaughter in Orlando, Florida that killed 49 people in the deadliest mass shooting in USA history. Officers working security at the club performed first aid and attempted to revive the person who was killed. “The club was completely packed”.

“As a result, there were 16 people that sustained gunshot injuries”.

“It is my understanding that they do wand individuals and pat them down”. Cranley said. “People were just going to have a good time and ended up getting shot”.

Previously, the police counted 14 wounded.

“Several local men got into some kind of dispute in the bar, and it resulted in shots being fired by several people, said Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac”. Several people were involved.

Authorities don’t believe there is a terrorism link. It was previously called Club Cameo, and before that, a gay club called Adonis. “Prayers and thoughts are important, but not the final and only answer”.

Both Kasich and Portman are Republicans. It was the largest mass shooting in the United States so far this year, according to data WCPO has reviewed.

Investigators estimated 200 people were inside Cameo at the time of the shooting.

It isn’t believed to be terrorism-related. “I want to recognize all of our first responders who answered the call last night and handled a very hard situation extremely well”.

Beck said it is concerning that the suspects are at large, and that at this point police appear to not have names or descriptions of those involved.

“We are the region’s Level 1 trauma center, so we prepare and train for situations like this and hope they never happen”, Martin said.

Mayor John Cranley called the shootings “unacceptable”.

The shooting occurred on a busy night.

On its Facebook page, the club describes its Saturday night event as a “grown and sexy night” for people aged over 21.

The coroner removed a body shortly after 6am.

Police said numerous witnesses fled the scene after the shooting, but they are still searching for club-goers that saw what happened. Police focused attention on a white vehicle at the scene; it was placed on a tow truck at about 6:30 a.m. Sgt. Dan Hils, president of Cincinnati’s police union, said what they and other officers encountered when they rushed inside may have left them disturbed.

She said it was unclear what instigated the shooting, but that it began inside the club.

“Many of the witnesses fled, but everyone that we can identify is being interviewed”, Neudigate said.

Authorities were asking anyone with information to come forward.

WLWT reports that at least one of the wounded is in critical condition at a hospital.

Some of those who were shot drove themselves to area hospitals and others were taken by ambulance.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.