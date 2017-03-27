One killed in crash at Hickman Road, Highway 77

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office reports Laverda Baehr ran a stop sign this morning on Hickman Road at Highway 77.

The accident happened about 7 a.m.at the Hickman Road intersection about six miles south of Lincoln, Capt. Ben Houchin says a westbound auto that didn’t halt at the intersection was struck by a northbound vehicle, which then struck a south-facing pickup truck waiting to turn east onto the rural road.

The vehicles also then hit a GMC truck.

Paramedics rushed a second driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver wasn’t injured.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was involved nor do they believe weather was a factor.

USA 77 reopened just before 10:45 a.m. Monday after investigators closed the highway to investigate the crash.