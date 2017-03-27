Only illegal slaughter houses being shut in UP: Commerce minister Sitharaman

The Uttar Pradesh government has cracked down only against illegal slaughter houses and the drop in export of buffalo meat last fiscal was due to global factors, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today.

India’s buffalo meat exports reached Rs 21,316 crore in April-January period of the current financial, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Replying to a separate question, the minister said that India is consistently taking up the issue of tightening norms for skilled foreign workers with the United Kingdom at the highest levels.

Further clearing the doubts of the AIMIM chief, Sitharaman stated that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has categorically stated that the UP administration is only acting against illegal meat shops. Sitharaman said China was not giving access to its markets to various Indian goods, including buffalo meat.

He said the central government was in talks with Beijing on this. “So I would ask the minister concerned as to why China is not allowing Indian meat to be imported and what steps the Centre is taking to sort out the issue”.

Other factors were that European Union countries, which account for almost 16 per cent of India’s export, are facing problems of stagnation and deflation. If you look at month on month export data, the position is improving.

“The impact of demonetisation is not found on exports”, the minister said, adding the decline had been there for some years, much before the November 8 note ban.