Cemex, the Mexico-based construction materials giant, said it hasn’t bid for a contract with the U.S. government for the construction of a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border, though a company executive has said the company would be willing to give estimates for materials to builders involved in the project.

President Trump’s failure to get his flagship repeal of Obamacare through Congress last week, with his attempt to ban immigration from various Muslim countries also stalled, has cast doubt on his ability to pass other contentious measures including the Mexico wall. Reports have emerged that Mexican construction firms are being lined up to build it.

Any company that intends to invest in the fanatic Trump wall would be immoral, but above all, their owners and shareholders will be considered traitors to the homeland.

The archdiocese claimed in its article that as many as 500 firms were seeking to obtain “economic slices” from the construction of the wall being built to combat illegal immigration into the U.S. from Mexico.

Rogelio Zambrano, chairman of Mexico’s largest cement maker, Cemex, made headlines earlier this month when he said the company would consider providing estimates to supply cement to companies that participate in the project.

Gap in the border wall at El Porvenir, Chihuahua, Mexico and Fort Hancock, Texas.

President Trump has claimed the wall will cost between $10bn and $12bn (£7.9bn and £9.5bn) but independent engineers have said this is an underestimation.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued requests for proposals for prototypes for a wall along the Mexican border. But the editorial accused the government of responding “tepidly” to those eyeing the project for business.

“What is most surprising is the timidity of the Mexican government’s economic authorities, who have not moved firmly against these companies” aiming to profit from the wall, the publication said.

“In practice, signing up for a project that is a serious affront to dignity is shooting yourself in the foot”, it wrote.