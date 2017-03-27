Opec considers extending output cut by 6 months

An initial draft statement by the committee said it “recommends [a] six-month extension” to the production curbs, which were meant to try to eat into the global supply glut.

The monitoring committee is made up of three Opec members’ oil ministers, including Venezuela and Algeria, as well as Kuwait, plus their counterparts from Russian Federation and Oman in the non-Opec group.

The monitoring committee last month said compliance was at 86 per cent, although Kuwait’s oil minister also said last month that it was at 140 per cent because of Saudi’s deep cuts.

Opec and non-Opec producers began meetings in Kuwait on Sunday to assess the impact of a milestone production cuts deal and to decide on whether to recommend they be extended.

Angola, another OPEC member, previously signaled a willingness to back the decreases in output beyond the first half of this year.

The agreement has elevated the price of crude to more than $50 a barrel, but it has also helped USA shale oil producers boost their output, hampering efforts to reduce global stockpiles.

The accord was aimed at reducing bloated global inventories and propping up weak oil prices.

The committee said it took note that certain factors, such as low seasonal demand, refinery maintenance and rising non-OPEC supply had led to an increase in crude oil stocks.

“However, the end of the refinery maintenance season and noticeable slowdown in US stock build as well as the reduction in floating storage will support the positive efforts undertaken to achieve stability in the market”, it said.

Kuwait’s Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouk, who heads the joint committee, told a press conference that OPEC compliance had reached 106 percent, while non-OPEC compliance rates remained around 65 percent.

“That is not the best option to provide clarity to the oil markets”, Jakob said.

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak was also quoted saying there’s “94 per cent” compliance on the production cut among OPEC members and non-cartel nations, as well as discussions about continuing the cuts to boost crude prices.

He said Iraq was in full compliance with the output-cut agreement.

Participating producers had reached 94 percent compliance with the cuts in February, up eight percent from January.

Saudi Arabia, the greatest oil producer in OPEC, is enduring the biggest burden of the output-cut agreement in which the International Energy Agency (IEA) lauded, last week, the reduction carried out by the kingdom that has left a remarkable effect on the average of outcome curb.

So how long can the oil producers maintain the reduced output?

“More has to be done”. “In real life we might see different numbers”.