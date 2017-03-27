A joint committee of ministers from both Opec and non-Opec oil producers recommended extending by six months a global deal to reduce oil output, according to a draft press release from their meeting yesterday.

Oil prices rose 20% initially after OPEC’s production-cut deal was announced November 30 and those gains were sustained when 11 countries outside the cartel, including Russian Federation, the world’s largest producer, joined the effort with pledges to cut a total of 558,000 barrels a day.

Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst for Energy Aspects, was more optimistic when she told Bloomberg that OPEC pushed an additional 1.5 million barrelsper day of production late into previous year prior to the cutbacks taking place, and this is causing the current market woes: “This is nothing to do with the cuts not working; you’re going to start seeing the effect of the cuts pretty much next week onward in the U.S”.

Oil-producing countries outside of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have fulfilled the agreement on reducing oil production by 64 percent in March, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Issam Abdulmohsen Almarzooq told reporters on Saturday.

“More has to be done”, Almarzooq said in a speech distributed by OPEC.

Before the meeting, Iraqi Minister of Oil Jabar Ali al-Luaibi told reporters there were some encouraging elements that suggested the oil market was improving, and that if all OPEC members agreed measures to help price stability, Iraq would support such steps.

“Any decisions taken unanimously by members of OPEC”.

The joint committee, which met in Kuwait, said that as of February, OPEC and participating non-OPEC countries achieved a conformity level of 94 per cent on a voluntary six-month cut in output. We need to see conformity across the board.

