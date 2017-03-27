Oregon Ducks’ Final Four opponent will be North Carolina Tar Heels

Zach Collins #32 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts against the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 25, 2017 in San Jose, California.

SC held the Gators to no three pointers and outscored them 44-30 in the second, to advance to their first Final Four in program history with a 77-70 victory.

SC will play Gonzaga in basketball’s NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The USC Women play Florida State Monday night at 9 p.m.in an Elite Eight game.

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery will call the games with reporter Tracy Wolfson. It will be the record 20th Final Four for North Carolina.

North Carolina, No. 1 in the South. seeks a second straight championship game. The Ducks will face the North Carolina Tar Heels, the champions of the NCAA Tournament’s South Region, after the Tar Heels beat the Kentucky Wildcats 75-73 on Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee.

A handful of lucky (or psychic) fans correctly predicted the surprising finalists: According to ESPN, of 18,797,085 online brackets, 657 correctly picked the Final Four.