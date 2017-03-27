Oregon State baseball team tops Arizona Wildcats for third straight day

Florida State trailed by 17 late in the first quarter and 10 midway through the second, but then stormed back with a big run spanning halftime- getting within 35-30 at the break before opening the third with a 16-2 burst to go ahead 46-37.The Beavers ended their five-minute scoreless drought on Kolbie Orum’s basket with 6:33 to go in the third but were sloppy taking care of the ball, committing seven turnovers by the 3:27 mark of the quarter.Orum was the Beavers’ lone player to score in double figures with 12.

Slaughter’s defensive performance was the catalyst for everything good the Seminoles were able to wring out of a hard start.

That momentum-changing steal was a big reason the third-seeded Seminoles rallied from 17 points down to advance to the Stockton Region final, beating No. 2 seed Oregon State 66-53 on Saturday to set up an Elite Eight rematch of 2015 with top-seeded SC. Florida State will move on to face off with SC in the Elite 8. The Beavers have a 20-win start through 21 games for only the third time (1962 and 2013). “At first, she started rocky, but she finished great, and that’s what we needed”.

OSU has swept Arizona and Arizona State in the same season for the first time in school history.

The Beavers are led by senior Sydney Wiese, who led the team in scoring with just over 15 points a game this season.

CORVALLIS – Jack Anderson and KJ Harrison had three hits each and Elliott Cary had a double, triple and three RBIs as No. 2 Oregon State beat No. 9 Arizona 11-7 in a Pac-12 baseball game on Sunday at Goss Stadium. Sunday’s matchup against Arizona was a blowout with Oregon State crushing the Wildcats by the tune of 11-7 (AZ scored four runs in the 7th inning, making the score seem closer than it was). “I think that was the case today”.

“I’m not surprised at all”, said OSU sophomore second baseman Nick Madrigal. The Seminoles had an answer every time as Shakayla Thomas and Imani Wright hit back-to-back jumpers to extend the lead to four, breaking the backs of the OSU faithful and team.

“If we turn the double play there (in the fifth inning) I think it’s a different game”, OSU coach Pat Casey said. Wiese set the Pac-12 record for career 3-pointers made this season. I’ll never be ashamed to say that I was a player at Oregon State. “The shots that Syd got, definitely a few of them were forced, but she also got shots that she hits”. “Once one guy goes, it kind of spreads to other guys”.

“We have so much respect for SC and the job that (Head Coach) Dawn (Staley) has done and the program and team that they have put together”, Semrau said.

FSU looked like it would have a short stay in California after the first quarter.

Sammie Puentes homered for the Ducks, and Nikki Udria was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

“It’s definitely big”, Oregon State junior leftfielder Jack Anderson said of sweeping Arizona, which advanced to the College World Series finals previous year before losing to Coastal Carolina. The Beavers were picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12. “More than just basketball, I think the season might be over, but these friendships and these relationships are going to go on forever”. “I just absolutely love them”.

“Everybody wants to look forward and talk about this, that and the other”.

“As far as our team goes, it all starts on the defensive end”, Semrau said. “We obviously measured up against one of the top programs in the country. Not only do they know how to pronounce our school now, they know who we are and what we stand for and what we’re all about”. “We knew that coming in”.