Oregon, UNC, South Carolina, Gonzaga fill out Final 4

Florida 77-70 in the East Regional final Sunday in NY.

North Carolina and SC will join Gonzaga and OR at the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona, where the tournament semifinals will be played on Saturday.

Gonzaga and SC will tip off at 3:09 p.m. on Saturday in the first of two national semifinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. This is the first time that the Gamecocks are in the Final Four.

Both games are rematches of contests played earlier this season. Defensively, South Carolina is yielding 64.8 points against the opposing teams.

The national semifinals in Phoenix will feature No. 1 seeds in the Bulldogs and Tar Heels, a No. 3 seed in the Ducks and the surprising 7-seed Gamecocks.

North Carolina took control with a 12-0 run within the final 5 minutes. Williams leads in rebounds with 6.6 while Williams-Goss tops in assists with 4.6 and in steals with 1.8 per game.