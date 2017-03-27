Oswego County Land Bank Is Awarded $1 Million Grant

These grants were awarded under the Land Bank Community Revitalization Initiative established in 2013 with funding secured through settlements from the Office of the Attorney General.

“The land banks of NY state are specially crafted tools, customized to each locality, that compliment the private market and the programs of not-for-profit developers and municipalities”, said Joe Fama, director of the Troy Community Land Bank, in a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.

“The three capital area land banks have acquired well over 700 properties”, Schneiderman said.

Photo credit: NYS Attorney General’s Office. “As one of the newer land banks in the state, we were concerned that those who had been fully operational for the past few years would have a leg-up on the new land banks, and that these funds would be very hard to come by”.

Another $1.5 million is going to the Rochester Land Bank Corp.to remove blight, assist in home ownership and and develop affordable rental properties in the city.

The funding comes from Schneiderman’s settlements with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs previous year.

The Albany County Land Bank plans to leverage creative partnerships with local housing organizations – such as Habitat for Humanity – to revitalize Albany’s five most distressed neighborhoods, including turning vacant lots into vibrant public spaces. The Sullivan County Land Bank was awarded a $920,000 grant. “I couldn’t be prouder of the work it’s doing”.

The land banks acquire abandoned properties and return them to use.

These activities will in turn help to stimulate local planning, economic development, and neighborhood revitalization, and subsequently improve the quality of life in local communities throughout the county.