Over 200000 displaced by west Mosul battle: Iraq ministry

And then when Mosul was the area to be liberated, the USA came in and said: “wait, it is our job to liberate it now because of certain geopolitical and diplomatic issues and resources issues”.

American military officials insisted on Friday that the rules of engagement had not changed.

But the potential that the U.S. is responsible for some, or all, of the deaths is considered serious enough that Central Command, which oversees operations in Iraq and Syria, is working around the clock trying to assess exactly what happened, the official said. Iraqi commanders are hoping explosive-laden IS fighters will not be as effective on Mosul’s ancient inner city streets. His January request could open the door for USA military planners to prepare attacks that may be expected to – and indeed do – kill more civilians.

It remains unclear what, if any, common factors may be behind the reported uptick in civilian bloodshed. A formal review of the March 17 operation “is underway to determine the facts surrounding this strike and the validity of the allegation of civilian casualties”, the release said. Al-Mazhar said IS fighters wearing suicide vests are holding some residents hostage and IS snipers are firing at Iraqi forces from civilian homes where they think they can avoid airstrikes.

“Islamic State was trying to take those two guys from their house”, he said of three militants. “There was an attack on a bakery in Al-Tabqa that killed 19 civilians”.

“They [coalition] are accurate about their goals, their targets, but Daesh [ISIS] has time to escape”. “The kids get exhausted and if they cry it’s very hard”, Hala Jaber of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday.

However, US officials cautioned that local reports can be hard to verify because the US does not have anyone on the ground, and may be unreliable because they lack the precise detail the military wants to have to determine what happened. “The plane targeted them and killed them all” – including the two civilians. Iraqi forces were relying on “light and medium weapons, among them sniper [rifles], to hunt for Daesh members” located among civilians, he said.

Recapturing the Old City and particularly the al Nuri mosque from where the IS caliphate was announced almost three years ago would be a huge symbolic victory against Islamic State.

The Pentagon spokesman said the United States is studying the allegations.

The confirmation followed a decision by Iraqi government forces to pause their drive to recapture west Mosul on Saturday because of the high rate of civilian casualties, a security forces spokesman said, a move apparently motivated by the incident on March 17.

Meanwhile, UN said it was “profoundly concerned” by the reported deaths from the air raids, and called for all parties to the conflict to protect civilians in the course of the battle.

Iraqi military and US-led coalition have been countering with heavy weaponry and air strikes to support troops on the ground moving into the narrow alleyways of Mosul’s Old City.

While Iraqi officials said that it appeared that the Trump administration had loosened the rules of engagement around airstrikes, Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, told The New York Times that the rules had not been loosened. I didn’t know using human shields violated worldwide humanitarian law. That makes them different from strikes targeting a specific individual, which are planned much further in advance and could require approval from the White House. Half of that building had been clearly destroyed in an airstrike.

“This sort of assessment is really complex”, Thomas said. Previous estimates from local officials had said around 130 people had died.

The U.S. military is conducting an initial investigation into the incident.

“We announce the start of a new phase in the operation”.

“Islamic State fighters were on the roof” of Borham’s house, Adib said, but not with his permission – he was a civilian.

“Islamic State forced us to leave our houses”. The investigation found that military procedures were not followed, leading to the wrong building being attacked. Majority that they had retrieved they put in body bags. “The damage shown to the building would appear to indicate an airstrike rather than, say, an artillery strike or indirect fire”, Woods said.